Fire Investigators: Man turns himself in for arson that caused nearly $8,000 in damages

BATON ROUGE - A Monday, August 3 arrest was made in connection with an act of arson on Ardenwood Drive.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say 50-year-old Roy Weathers surrendered to authorities, Monday.

He's accused of intentionally setting fire to a parked vehicle that was near an occupied apartment building in the 1200 block of Ardenwood Drive.

Damage to the vehicle was close to $8,000.

There were no reported injuries or other damage from the fire.

Weathers was charged with aggravated arson and terrorizing.

Officials say the arrest was made possible with the assistance of Crime Stoppers.