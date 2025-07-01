93°
Fire investigators arrest woman for 2024 alleged arson
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested almost a year after a fire was intentionally set to a sofa on a home's porch.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said investigators arrested Lucille Francois, 44, for simple arson and aggravated battery.
On July 9, 2024, a fire was started on a sofa sitting on the port of a home on North 20th Street. Francois was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested Tuesday.
