Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire investigators arrest man for arson of home utility room

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after he allegedly set fire to a home on Laurel Street. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Laurel Street on the morning of May 17. Crews found the home's utility room on fire and estimated the damages to be around $5,000. 

Investigators found the fire was intentionally set. After over a week of investigating, officials took Lionel Coleman, 41, into custody for one count of simple arson. 

