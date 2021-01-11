Fire in parking garage burns 4 vehicles Monday night

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fire at a parking garage between two apartment buildings Monday night.

Officials arrived on the scene in the 6900 block of Commerce Circle around 7:15 p.m. where a fire was ablaze on top of a parking garage.

Four vehicles were caught in the flames, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department were able to put the fire out in less than 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.