Fire in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road leaves one person displaced

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 4) afternoon a fire broke out in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were called to a residence on Platt Drive shortly after 2:40 p.m. where they found a rear storage area that was attached to a home engulfed in flames.

Swiftly jumping into action, firefighters made their way into the attic, which is where they were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the home.

No one was injured during the incident, but there was one person in the home when the fire broke out, officials say this individual was able to escape unharmed. The occupant, now displaced by the fire, will be assisted by the Red Cross.

The home sustained some smoke and water damage, officials report, and the fire resulted in a $100,000 loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation at this time. Officials add that foul play is not suspected to be a factor.