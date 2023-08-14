85°
Fire in East Feliciana Parish burned around 75 acres

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A fire in East Feliciana Parish burned around 75 acres on Sunday and investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, two fire units and a fire patrol plane were out working and able to control the fire. A spokesperson said crews will be out on Monday to clean up fire lines and determine how big the fire was. 

Due to extreme weather conditions, a state-wide burn ban was put into effect Monday, Aug. 7. 

