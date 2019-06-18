75°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire extinguished at truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a blaze at a truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Blvd. Monday night.
The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. at Capitol Freightliner on Sherwood Common, which runs between Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard.
According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found an 18-wheeler ablaze inside the garage. With help from BRFD, the fire was contained in under 30 minutes.
The structure of the warehouse sustained only minor damage.
Luckily, no one was injured.
Fire officials are continuing their investigation to determine how exactly the fire started.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV accident
-
Head of State Troopers Association arrested after firing gun at office during...
-
No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision
-
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
-
Witnesses recall group abandoning wounded 14-year-old after Father's Day shooting
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field