Fire extinguished at truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a blaze at a truck warehouse on Sherwood Common Blvd. Monday night.

The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. at Capitol Freightliner on Sherwood Common, which runs between Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard.

According to the St. George Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found an 18-wheeler ablaze inside the garage. With help from BRFD, the fire was contained in under 30 minutes.

The structure of the warehouse sustained only minor damage.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Fire officials are continuing their investigation to determine how exactly the fire started.