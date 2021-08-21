Fire extinguished at LSU Student Health Center, fire investigators called

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at the LSU Student Health Center on the school's campus Thursday night.

#BREAKING: Firefighters working blaze at LSU Student Health Center. @WBRZ — Hunter Robinson (@hunterWBRZ) June 10, 2016



Crews received the call around 8:24 p.m. When they arrived on-scene fire was coming from the windows of one of the offices.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly exinguished the fire by 8:40 p.m.

Fire appears to be under control at @Lsu health center. pic.twitter.com/yUUcyS7g69 — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) June 10, 2016



LSU students received a notification warning them to stay away from the building. Crews also set up a large perimeter, blocking off part of West Chimes Street. A BRFD spokesman told News 2 that was done because they knew there were doctors' and mental health offices inside the building and didn't know what kind of chemicals may be there.

"The fortunate thing tonight is the two workers inside the building, they made it out and called 911," Curte Monte with BRFD says. "They described popping noises from that area of the building.

Monte also said the building sustained significant smoke damage and minimal water damage. Investigators estimate $70,000 worth of damage was caused to the building. Monte says LSU will provide information about the next step.

News 2 spoke with an LSU spokesperson over the phone before the fire was extinguished. The spokeperson could only say that the building was on fire and that crews were on the scene.