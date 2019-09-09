Fire erupts inside Baton Rouge apartment building, destroys roof

74°
Monday, September 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fourplex fire in Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The fire was reported before 8 a.m. at a building on Blair Lane off Summa Avenue. According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire had collapsed the roof when crews arrived on scene.

A total of six engines, two ladders, and a rescue truck were involved. The Red Cross was also called to assist. 

"St. George firefighters fought the fire very aggressively and did a remarkable job of preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings located only about ten feet away," a fire department spokesperson said.

Sources say one person suffered a panic attack as a result of the fire. No serious injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the fire at this time.

