Fire destroys sober living facility in neighborhood off Sharp Road

1 hour 37 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, September 26 2021 Sep 26, 2021 September 26, 2021 6:49 PM September 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A house being used as a sober living facility in a Baton Rouge neighborhood was destroyed after a couch caught fire on the home's back patio.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the house, located on Browning Drive near Sharp Road, was totally destroyed in the blaze Sunday afternoon. Firefighters arrived to find flames venting through the roof of the building. 

Fire investigators said it appeared the fire was sparked by smoking materials that had not been properly disposed of.

No one was hurt, but the department said residents displaced by the fire were being moved to other facilities.

