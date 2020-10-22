81°
Fire destroys mobile home in Central Thursday
CENTRAL - Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon after reports of a fiery blaze.
The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Blackwater Rd. in Central.
Authorities say no one was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
