Fire destroys Livingston Parish home
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters responded to a devastating structure fire on Lobell Lane on Sunday.
The home was a total loss, but in a Facebook post firefighters noted that numerous Bible verses written on wall studs throughout the house were not damaged.
First responders also reported that no injuries occurred during the fire.
