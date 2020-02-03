59°
Fire destroys Livingston Parish home

Monday, February 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters responded to a devastating structure fire on Lobell Lane on Sunday.

The home was a total loss, but in a Facebook post firefighters noted that numerous Bible verses written on wall studs throughout the house were not damaged.

First responders also reported that no injuries occurred during the fire. 


    

