Fire destroys home in neighborhood off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A "massive" fire in a neighborhood near Siegen Lane destroyed a house early Friday morning.
The St. George Fire Department arrived at the home on South Potwin Drive around 3:30 a.m. to find flames spewing from the roof of the house.
Additional trucks had to be called in to help contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to other homes. The fire was finally brought under control after about an hour.
The home was vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
