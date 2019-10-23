Fire Dept. subdues blaze caused by electrical short

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, occupants of a Chippewa Street area home stood outside and watched as the Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a blaze that was started by an electrical short.

The electrical short was traced back to the home's attic.

When firefighters got to the house on Dalton Street, which runs parallel to Chippewa, they found smoke coming from the home and flames in the attic.

Though the fire took only about 15 minutes to contain, the house was left with smoke damage and a loss estimated at about $20,000.

The blaze did not result in any injuries.