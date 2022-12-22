57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire department investigating reports of gas bottles thrown into houses early Thursday morning

2 hours 47 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, December 22 2022 Dec 22, 2022 December 22, 2022 10:58 AM December 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are looking into reports of bottles being thrown through home windows early Thursday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street off Chippewa Street had gas bottles thrown at them. Side glass was broken, and fire officials said it looked like someone had attempted to light the bottles on fire. 

Law enforcement has not confirmed any further details.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days