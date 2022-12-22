Fire department investigating reports of gas bottles thrown into houses early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are looking into reports of bottles being thrown through home windows early Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street off Chippewa Street had gas bottles thrown at them. Side glass was broken, and fire officials said it looked like someone had attempted to light the bottles on fire.

Law enforcement has not confirmed any further details.

This is a developing story.