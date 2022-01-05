68°
Fire department cleaning fuel spill after four railcars fell off track early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Four railcars came off the tracks near Blount Road and Scenic Highway, and hazmat officers were on the scene cleaning a fuel leak from the locomotive.
Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cars left the track around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Three of the cars were carrying plastic pellets. The attached locomotive developed a fuel leak that was cleaned up by a hazmat team.
Fire officials said there is no danger to the public, and there were no injuries.
