Fire department cleaning fuel spill after four railcars fell off track early Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Four railcars came off the tracks near Blount Road and Scenic Highway, and hazmat officers were on the scene cleaning a fuel leak from the locomotive.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cars left the track around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Three of the cars were carrying plastic pellets. The attached locomotive developed a fuel leak that was cleaned up by a hazmat team.

Fire officials said there is no danger to the public, and there were no injuries.