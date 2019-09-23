78°
Fire department celebrates birth of nine babies with adorable photo shoot

Monday, September 23 2019
Source: ABC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - A southern California fire department welcomed nine newborns to their firehouse family with an adorable photo shoot.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department became the backdrop for the shoot. Once the pictures were posted on Facebook, the public responded with hundreds of congratulatory shares and likes. 

Each of the nine babies were born between March and July of this year.

