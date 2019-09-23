78°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire department celebrates birth of nine babies with adorable photo shoot
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - A southern California fire department welcomed nine newborns to their firehouse family with an adorable photo shoot.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department became the backdrop for the shoot. Once the pictures were posted on Facebook, the public responded with hundreds of congratulatory shares and likes.
Each of the nine babies were born between March and July of this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
-
Authorities responding to a pedestrian struck on Burbank near LSU
-
Louisiana governor candidates tangle ahead of early voting
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar