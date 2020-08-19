Fire decimates vacant Scotlandville home, resulting in 'total loss'

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home off Scotland Avenue and just south of Rosenwald Road was engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Firefighter say.

The first responders were dispatched to the house fire, which was within the 1500 block of Fraternity Street, shortly after 1 a.m. and they found an unoccupied home so ruined by quickly spreading flames that its roof was collapsing.

Firefighter worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from creeping into surrounding homes. Thanks to their quick actions, they had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

That said, the home was a total loss.

No injuries occurred during the incident and officials say they're working to determine the cause of the fire.