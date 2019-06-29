Fire Crews responding to house fire on Leach Lane

DENHAM SPRINGS- Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Leach Lane off Florida Boulevard.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at 2984 Leach Lane.

Crews are having to truck in more water in order to get the fire under control. Smoke is coating the entire street at the time. Injuries are still unknown.

Chief Wascom with Fire District 4 tells WBRZ one firefighter has been treated by Acadian Ambulance for overheating. He’s okay now and will not need to be transported to the hospital. Wascom states the fire is contained to the attic space of the house.