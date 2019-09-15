80°
Fire crews responding to house fire near old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are responding to a house fire near old Hammond Highway. 

The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 1548 Montgomery Drive. Fire crews are on the scene now. Crews say the house was vacant at the time of the fire. 

There are few details at the time. 

