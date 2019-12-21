53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews responding to blaze at old Borden Dairy building on Florida Boulevard

Saturday, December 21 2019 8:21 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are responding to a reported blaze at a building on Florida Boulevard.

Officials got the call about flames at the old Borden Dairy building in the 4700 block of Florida around 8 p.m. Saturday. They removed one person from the building and transported them to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

