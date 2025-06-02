70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews respond to vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an early morning vacant house fire on Jefferson Avenue. 

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m.

Fire officials said the home was a total loss, and there were no injuries. 

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire. 

