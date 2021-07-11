89°
Fire crews respond to house fire ruled arson on Stearns Street

Sunday, July 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire on the 5800 block of Stearns Street overnight Sunday.

According to investigators, the fire was ruled an arson. Crews arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear roof of the home. They were able to make entry through the front door and were able to keep the fire from the rear of the home.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators.

