Fire crews respond to house fire on Shelley Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded a house fire on Shelley Street, Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find a rear bedroom of the home engulfed in flames. The fire entered the attic before being brought under control. Red Cross was called to assist.

Foul play is not suspected. No injures were reported.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.