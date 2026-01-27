Fire crews respond to house fire on Paige Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE—Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Paige Street.

The fire happened around 11:30 Monday night.

When fire fighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the house.

Fire officials say that no one was at the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are working to determine what started the fire.