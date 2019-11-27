59°
Fire crews respond to house fire on N. 25th Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire earlier Wednesday evening on 2500 block of N. 25th street.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear of the house. According to officials, the house received heavy fire damage causing the house to be considered a total loss.
The fire caused a total of about $20,000 worth of damages.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
