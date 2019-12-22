Fire crews respond to house fire on Aster Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out on Dec. 22 early afternoon.

A house on the 1300 block of Aster Street near the Roosevelt Street Park caught fire around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

When BRFD arrived on scene 50% of the house was already engulfed in flames. No one was in the house at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. Neighbors say that a couple and child live in the residence.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and officials are still investigating.