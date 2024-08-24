94°
Fire crews respond to garbage truck fire at Rita Street Park Friday morning
ZACHARY - Firefighters responded to a garbage truck fire at the Rita Street Park Friday morning.
The Zachary Fire Department said their crews found the truck actively burning around 11:30 a.m. and immediately took action to extinguish the fire safely.
The specific cause of the fire has not been determined.
