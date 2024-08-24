94°
Fire crews respond to garbage truck fire at Rita Street Park Friday morning

Saturday, August 24 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

ZACHARY - Firefighters responded to a garbage truck fire at the Rita Street Park Friday morning. 

The Zachary Fire Department said their crews found the truck actively burning around 11:30 a.m. and immediately took action to extinguish the fire safely. 

The specific cause of the fire has not been determined. 

