Fire crews respond to fire on Innovation Park Drive; over 100 without power

ST. GEORGE - Sunday afternoon firefighters worked to put out a fire after a power pole fell down causing more than 100 Entergy customers to go without power.

According to sources, a power pole is down in the 7900 block of Innovation Park Dr. near Willow Dr. with the transformer on fire.

The St. George Fire Department, who responded to the incident around 1:45 p.m. says that when they arrived on scene the pole was on top of a car, but officials are not sure if the vehicle struck the pole.

Entergy is working to bring power back to the affected areas. Power should be back between the hours of 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.