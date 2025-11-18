68°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews respond to an apartment fire on Phoenix Square in Hammond
HAMMOND-- Hammond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Phoenix Square, just after 1 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the apartments.
Fire officials said that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Trending News
Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday procession planned for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway
-
19-year-old with warrant from Ascension Parish shooting arrested in Terrebonne
-
'Just a beautiful soul:' Balloon release held for stabbing victim
-
LSU announces afternoon kickoff for final game of regular season against Oklahoma
-
Louisiana State Police searching for 13-year-old girl believed to be traveling near...