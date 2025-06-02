80°
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Southern Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Southern Avenue.
The fire happened just before 1 a.m.
Fire officials say that smoke was coming from the back of the house.
Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.
