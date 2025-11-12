45°
Fire crews respond to house fire on Avenue A in Baton Rouge; home ruled total loss
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Avenue A on Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived around 6 p.m., smoke was coming from the back of the house.
Fire officials said the fire started when someone used a lighter to search for something while the other person was refilling a portable generator.
The home was ruled a total loss, investigators said.
