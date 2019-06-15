Fire crews investigating warehouse fire on Monte Sano

BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are investigating a reported warehouse fire on the 1700 block of Monte Sano that left one injured.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, one person was inside Community Bible Church Warehouse when the rear of the building caught on fire around 11:00 p.m Friday night.

The victim sustained minor steam burns to the face. Firefighters estimate at least $50,000 worth of damages to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.