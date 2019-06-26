Fire crews investigating house fire on Appomattox Avenue

BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are investigating a reported house fire on 16909 Appomattox Avenue.

They arrived on scene at 7:23 p.m. to find a fire at the exterior rear wall of the house. The fire was put out quickly with the use of thermal cameras to be sure the fire did not spread.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 7:38 p.m. There were no injuries and fire damage to the home was minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.