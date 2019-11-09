66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews investigating house fire on Amarillo Street

1 hour 18 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 November 09, 2019 3:31 PM November 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Amarillo Street near Breckenridge Avenue Saturday morning.

Firefighters received a call around 10 a.m. about a blaze at 2736 Amarillo Street. When officials arrived on the scene they found the fire in the attic. Officials believe the blaze was sparked by an electrical malfunction in the breaker panel. 

No injuries were reported. Two adults and four children were displaced but Red Cross came to assist.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days