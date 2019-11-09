Fire crews investigating house fire on Amarillo Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Amarillo Street near Breckenridge Avenue Saturday morning.

Firefighters received a call around 10 a.m. about a blaze at 2736 Amarillo Street. When officials arrived on the scene they found the fire in the attic. Officials believe the blaze was sparked by an electrical malfunction in the breaker panel.

No injuries were reported. Two adults and four children were displaced but Red Cross came to assist.