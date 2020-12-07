Fire crews investigating blazing house fire off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating house that was engulfed in flames a Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call about a house in flames in the 200 block of Howard Street located one block away from the McKinley High School Alumni Center.

The residence was vacant at the time of the incident, according to BRFD.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire unknown.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.