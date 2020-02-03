55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews investigating blaze at apartment complex near Jefferson Highway

3 hours 27 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, February 02 2020 Feb 2, 2020 February 02, 2020 9:44 PM February 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire that occurred Sunday night. 

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex fire at 7523 N Jefferson Place Ct around 5:30 p.m. Once they arrived on scene they found flames coming through the roof of the four-plex chimney. 

Officials say they were able to contain the fire to the attic causing fire damage to only one apartment. The other three units suffered light smoke and water damage. Nobody was injured in the blaze. 

Fire crews say the cause of the blaze was a fireplace flue leak which ignited combustible materials in the attic. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days