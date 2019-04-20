Fire crews investigating apartment fire on Byron Street

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that happened Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at 3037 Byron Street near Evangeline Street and Plank Road.

Once fire crews arrived on the scene they found the fire blowing through the roof of the building. The blaze was contained before spreading to adjacent parts of the structure.

BRFD reports that 8 to 10 people were living or working in the building at the time of the blaze but there were no injuries.

According to the report, there was 150,000 dollars worth of damages. The fire department says the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.