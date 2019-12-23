56°
Fire crews investigate blaze at old Borden Dairy building on Florida Boulevard

Saturday, December 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a building on Florida Boulevard.

Officials got the call about the flames at the old Borden Dairy building in the 4700 block of Florida around 7 p.m. Saturday. Once they arrived on scene they found one person unconscious in the structure. They removed that person from the building and transported them to a local hospital; his condition is unknown. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

