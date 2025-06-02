85°
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Southern Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Southern Avenue early Monday morning.
The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Fire officials say that smoke was coming from the back of the house.
Firefighters and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
