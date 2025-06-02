85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews respond to a house fire on Southern Avenue

6 hours 39 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 5:00 AM June 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Southern Avenue early Monday morning. 

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Fire officials say that smoke was coming from the back of the house. 

Firefighters and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days