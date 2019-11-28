73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire continues at Texas plant; 50K under evacuation order

2 hours 10 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 November 28, 2019 2:19 PM November 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK
PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) - More than 50,000 people in East Texas remain under a mandatory evacuation order as a fire continues to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two massive explosions there.
  
Three workers were injured by the explosions around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches. The blasts filled the air with plumes of black smoke.
  
Port Neches fire Captain Tyler Herbert says the blaze is still burning and that a mandatory evacuation order covering a 4-mile radius remains in place.
  
Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry fires this year, including one that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days