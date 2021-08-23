89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire breaks out in Chicago's Hancock skyscraper

5 years 9 months 1 day ago Saturday, November 21 2015 Nov 21, 2015 November 21, 2015 3:40 PM November 21, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

Trending News

CHICAGO  - Authorities say a fire that broke out about halfway up the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers, has been put out. Five people were injured.

Flames and thick smoke poured out of an east side window on the 50th floor Saturday. Authorities said the fire did not leave the residential unit where it began but the apartment was gutted and other residents on the floor would be displaced. The Fire department said the fire was accidental.

The iconic 99-floor building also has offices, shops and an observation floor popular with tourists.

The Fire Department's media office tweeted that of the injured, two were in good condition and three were stable. A spokesman couldn't immediately be reached to provide details.

Firefighters conducted floor-by-floor searches to ensure people were safe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days