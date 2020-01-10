Fire breaks out at The Jambalaya Shoppe on Perkins Road

St. George Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - St. George Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the Jambalaya Shoppe on Perkins Road Thursday morning.

They arrived at 10:41 a.m. to find smoke coming from the rear of the building.

When they entered the building they discovered fire in its kitchen.

The flames had spread to the wall above and behind the fryer.

Rapid and aggressive response by St George firefighters stopped the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen or to adjacent businesses in the strip shopping center.

The fire was under control by 10:53 a.m.

The business was not open at the time and all employees evacuated the building without injury.

An investigator is in the process of analyzing what may have caused the fire.