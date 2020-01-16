Fire breaks out at Eric's Grocery on North Street

The Baton Rouge Fire Dept. responds to a fire at Eric's Grocery, Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a fire at Eric's Grocery, a store on North Street, near North Acadian Thruway.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. and so far there is no word on whether or not anyone was injured or the extent of damage.

This report will be updated as first responders continue to assess the situation.