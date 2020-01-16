65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire breaks out at Eric's Grocery on North Street

58 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 7:43 AM January 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The Baton Rouge Fire Dept. responds to a fire at Eric's Grocery, Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a fire at Eric's Grocery, a store on North Street, near North Acadian Thruway.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. and so far there is no word on whether or not anyone was injured or the extent of damage. 

This report will be updated as first responders continue to assess the situation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days