Fire breaks out at Eric's Grocery on North Street

The Baton Rouge Fire Dept. responds to a fire at Eric's Grocery, Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a reported fire at Eric's Grocery, which is in a strip mall on North Street, near North Acadian Thruway.

Firefighters pulled up at about 6:47 a.m. and discovered flames in the grocery's storage area. They breached a side door, got into the building and quickly squelched the flames.

The remainder of the store sustained smoke damage and resulted in damages that totaled to about $100,000.

Other stores in the strip mall were safe from flames, but some did receive light smoke damage.

Investigators are still looking into what may have caused the fire.