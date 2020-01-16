67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire breaks out at Eric's Grocery on North Street

1 hour 23 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 7:43 AM January 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The Baton Rouge Fire Dept. responds to a fire at Eric's Grocery, Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to a reported fire at Eric's Grocery, which is in a strip mall on North Street, near North Acadian Thruway.

Firefighters pulled up at about 6:47 a.m. and discovered flames in the grocery's storage area. They breached a side door, got into the building and quickly squelched the flames. 

The remainder of the store sustained smoke damage and resulted in damages that totaled to about $100,000.

Other stores in the strip mall were safe from flames, but some did receive light smoke damage.

Investigators are still looking into what may have caused the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days