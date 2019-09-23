Latest Weather Blog
Fire breaks out at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal
HOUSTON (AP) - Some residents in the Houston area are being urged to find a safe location indoors after a fire broke out at a petrochemicals terminal.
The fire started Sunday at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles southeast of Houston. Deer Park officials issued a shelter-in-place directive after the fire was reported.
Harris County officials say the fire started about 10 a.m. at the terminal that stores petrochemical liquids and gases, including fuel oil and bunker oil. The company's website says the terminal has a storage capacity of 13.1 million barrels.
The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday afternoon has been contained. Company officials say no injuries were reported.
