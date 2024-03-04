72°
Fire at thrift store on Florida Boulevard overnight causes hundreds of thousands in damage
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters arrived to New Nature Thrift Store on Florida Boulevard to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the building early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the thrift store shortly before 1 a.m.. Fire was found in the back of the store, and a second alarm was called out of precaution due to the size of the building.
The store was heavily damaged by flames, smoke, and water. Investigators estimate the damages to amount to around $200,000.
There were no injuries. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
