72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at thrift store on Florida Boulevard overnight causes hundreds of thousands in damage

5 hours 18 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 5:29 AM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters arrived to New Nature Thrift Store on Florida Boulevard to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the building early Monday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at the thrift store shortly before 1 a.m.. Fire was found in the back of the store, and a second alarm was called out of precaution due to the size of the building. 

The store was heavily damaged by flames, smoke, and water. Investigators estimate the damages to amount to around $200,000. 

Trending News

There were no injuries. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days