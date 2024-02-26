78°
Fire at community home leaves six residents displaced

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Six people were displaced after a house fire at a community home off North Boulevard. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started just before 11 a.m. Monday morning. Crews said heavy fire was seen on the front porch of the Atkinson Community Home, and the fire was beginning to spread into the home's living room and attic. The BRFD was able to control the flames, but the home was heavily damaged by smoke and water. 

The Red Cross was called to assist the six displaced residents. Officials did not know the cause of the fire. 

