71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at Bayou Pigeon contained after burning 23 acres

2 days 59 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, November 04 2023 Nov 4, 2023 November 04, 2023 9:34 AM November 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

IBERVILLE PARISH - Officials working at the scene of the Bayou Pigeon fire completed a fire line that will prevent the fire from spreading further.

According to the Bayou Sorrel/Bayou Pigeon Fire Department, the fire burned an estimated 23 acres. The fire is still smoldering and expected to create smoke due to the falling trees in the area, but it is expected to lessen due to a fire break created using a bulldozer at the east and north side of the fire.

Officials described it as a "slow" and "meandering" fire. On Friday, they said they were unable to contain it because the remote location impeded the use of necessary equipment.

The Bayou Sorrel/Bayou Pigeon Fire Department said it will "continue to monitor this fire as long as (they) need to" and will provide updates as warranted.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days